Shaun McWilliams doubtful for Northampton with groin injury

Northampton have a number of injury issues to deal with as they prepare to face Rochdale on Saturday.

Midfielder Shaun McWilliams was taken off early in their 2-0 win over Wimbledon in midweek with a groin problem and will be assessed ahead of kick off.

Several other including Danny Hylton, Akin Odimayo, Danny Hylton and Aaron McGowan are set to miss out due to injury.

Midfielder Ben Fox (knee) is doubtful and centre-forward Josh Eppiah was declared fit but was recently taken ill with food poisoning.

Striker Tahvon Campbell made his first appearance of the season for Dale off the bench late in their 1-0 defeat to Leyton Orient in midweek.

The 25-year-old recovered from a broken foot and will be hoping to make another appearance.

Midfielder Jimmy Keohane is likely to make it consecutive starts after recovering from injury.

Dale remain bottom of the league, without a win and will be looking for their first victory under Jim Bentley on Saturday.