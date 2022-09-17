Search

17 Sept 2022

Ellis Harrison nets late Port Vale winner against Shrewsbury

17 Sept 2022 6:18 PM

Ellis Harrison scored a stoppage-time winner as Port Vale ended their three-match winless run in Sky Bet League One with a 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury.

Harrison headed home in the first minute of stoppage time having seen his early opener swiftly cancelled out by Christian Saydee.

Vale started brightly and nearly took the lead after six minutes when Mal Benning headed narrowly wide of the post from Gavin Massey’s cross.

They did go in front three minutes later as Dan Butterworth, making his first start for the Valiants, played in Harrison to slot the ball under onrushing goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

Shrewsbury responded well though and were level after 19 minutes through Saydee, who marked his first start for the club with a wonderfully worked goal.

The Bournemouth loanee found Rekeil Pyke in the box with a clever backheel and received the ball back before placing it into the corner.

The second half was short on goalmouth action and it looked as though the match was destined to end all square until the 91st minute, when Harrison’s unstoppable header from substitute David Worrall’s corner sent the home crowd into raptures.

