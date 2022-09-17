Search

17 Sept 2022

Will Grigg nets crucial penalty as MK Dons win at Oxford

17 Sept 2022 6:55 PM

Will Grigg stepped off the bench to clinch a battling 2-1 away win for MK Dons over Oxford.

The seasoned striker netted from the penalty spot having been fouled in the box by Simon Eastwood six minutes from time.

Matt Smith had given the visitors the lead a minute before the break with a smart finish.

But it was Grigg who sealed the result late on with his clinical finish from the spot, before John Mousinho bagged an 89th-minute consolation, as MK Dons ended a run of two league defeats on the trot.

Cameron Brannagan went close to snatching a draw in the fifth minute of stoppage time, but his shot from the edge of the box flew over.

Smith’s right-footed strike just before the interval sent the visitors into the second half with confidence, and Mousinho’s late effort was not enough for Oxford after Grigg showed his class from the penalty spot.

