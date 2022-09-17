Search

17 Sept 2022

Matt Gray hails dominant display as Sutton see off hopeless Hartlepool

Matt Gray hailed Sutton’s “dominant” second-half performance after they beat Hartlepool 2-0 in Sky Bet League Two.

Goals from Will Randall and Harry Beautyman secured the U’s a fourth successive home league win at Gander Green Lane.

But it stretched Hartlepool’s woeful winless run to nine games as their search for that elusive first win of the season continues.

“We made those slight changes to what we were doing at half-time,” said Gray.

“The second half was dominance. To score early, it was a great goal as well, with Donny (Donovan Wilson) getting down the side and cutting it back for Will.

“It could have been three or four more for sure. It was a great second half for us, two goals and it’s just disappointing not to capitalise with a few more than that.

“It was a great performance and we’re really pleased with another clean sheet.”

United could have been ahead early on when Wilson hit a post.

He provided the cross for Randall to open the scoring in the 54th minute.

And Beautyman made it two shortly afterwards as the hosts eased to a routine victory.

“We like making teams uncomfortable when they come here,” said Gray.

“I don’t like saying it, but people come here and say we’re physical and you have to deal with it, but we want that.

“Some of our football was outstanding, some of the chances we created were phenomenal and the second goal was a great goal.”

It was another tough defeat for Paul Hartley’s Hartlepool, who rarely threatened until picking things up towards the end.

After a fifth league loss, Hartley said: “We’ve not been good enough and the level of the performances haven’t been good enough.

“I take responsibility for the team and the playing style, but overall it’s not been a good start.

“We’ve got to try and win matches, that helps. We’ve got to have a bit more about us, a bit more steel. We’re too easy to play against.

“We’re professional, we’ve got to pick ourselves up before the next match. We have to get back in and be ready to work again.

“I don’t really take any positives from this except maybe the keeper, I think he’s been our best player.

“I try and pick the best team, I try and do that every week and some people are going to miss out.

“People have got to perform better, they can be disappointed if they’re not playing but they have to perform better.”

