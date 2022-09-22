Search

22 Sept 2022

Keith Curle takes charge of Hartlepool for the first time against Gillingham

Keith Curle takes charge of Hartlepool for the first time against Gillingham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 4:41 PM

New Hartlepool interim manager Keith Curle will take charge of the team for the first time in the Sky Bet League Two match against fellow strugglers Gillingham.

Curle was drafted in after Pools parted company with Paul Hartley and his assistant Gordon Young, the club second bottom of the table and without a league win.

First-team coach Antony Sweeney was in charge for the midweek Papa Johns Trophy tie against Morecambe, with Curle watching on from the stands at the Mazuma Stadium.

Veteran Scottish forward Chris Maguire could come into contention following his free transfer after being released by Lincoln, but club captain Nicky Featherstone (ankle) remains sidelined.

Gillingham are on the back of a nine-game winless run through all competitions, so boss Neil Harris could consider changes.

Defender Elkan Baggott, on loan from Ipswich, has been called up for international duty with Indonesia.

On-loan Portsmouth midfielder Haji Mnoga, though, turned down the opportunity of a call-up from Tanzania Under-23s to focus on the Gills.

Forward Scott Kashket continues to be monitored on a groin issue, while midfielder Olly Lee (tendinitis) and midfielder Dom Jefferies (hamstring) continue their own recovery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media