Search

22 Sept 2022

Brad Collins to sit out Barnsley’s home game against Charlton

Brad Collins to sit out Barnsley’s home game against Charlton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 5:55 PM

Goalkeeper Brad Collins will miss out for Barnsley when they host Charlton.

He sustained a head injury against Cambridge last weekend and, despite manager Michael Duff confirming that there is no underlying damage, the goalkeeper will miss the clash.

Fellow shot-stopper Jack Walton could be available to deputise between the sticks for the Tykes after recovering from a back injury.

Liam Kitching will be unavailable following his dismissal against the U’s, where he received a second yellow card for a foul.

Ryan Inniss is available for selection for Charlton ahead of their trip to Yorkshire.

The centre-back could feature after serving a one-match ban against Fleetwood for picking up two yellow cards in the Addicks’ clash with Forest Green.

Mandela Egbo could also push for more minutes after making his Charlton debut in their draw against the Cod Army last weekend.

Forward Chuks Aneke is still expected to be sidelined with a calf injury.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media