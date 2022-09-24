Search

24 Sept 2022

Joe Pritchard on target as Accrington add to Bristol Rovers’ worries

Joe Pritchard on target as Accrington add to Bristol Rovers’ worries

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 6:25 PM

Bristol Rovers’ winless run stretched to eight games in all competitions as Accrington sealed a 1-0 victory at the Memorial Stadium.

Joe Pritchard headed home a near-post corner from a Sean McConville delivery after 54 minutes to earn the visitors a second away win of the season in League One.

The former Bolton attacking midfielder had set up the chance, pinching possession off Paul Coutts and running at the Rovers goal until defender Bobby Thomas stepped in to intercept and put the ball out of play.

It was 26-year-old Pritchard’s second league goal of the season and he could have scored earlier had he made the most of a 10th-minute chance. Instead, after Tommy Leigh chipped a ball over the defence, Pritchard’s shot was tame.

Aaron Collins came closest to finding the net for Joey Barton’s team as the Welshman hit the woodwork with a shot on the turn after 82 minutes.

Collins had other efforts too, curling just wide on the stroke of half-time and having another good effort blocked after a run from the corner flag.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media