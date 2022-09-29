Search

29 Sept 2022

Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann to be assessed before QPR clash

Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann to be assessed before QPR clash

Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann needs to be assessed before the visit of QPR.

The Austria international sustained a leg injury in last week’s Nations League match against France and, while it is not believed to be serious, manager Nigel Pearson needs to make a decision following the player’s return.

Tommy Conway, Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo – who has yet to start for City this season and played only 22 minutes over two games for Ghana – have all returned from international duty without any issues.

Defender Timm Klose (knee) is nearing a comeback to the squad after a month out but Tomas Kalas (knee) and Ayman Benarous (ACL) remain sidelined.

QPR defender Jake Clarke-Salter is close to rejoining the squad after a hamstring injury.

The centre-back has been out since the opening day of the season but played for an hour for the under-21s last week

Midfielder Luke Amos also featured in that game, having been out for eight weeks with a knee injury.

The international break has given defender Rob Dickie additional time to recover from an ankle injury which forced him to miss two matches.

