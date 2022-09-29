Search

29 Sept 2022

Micky Mellon has Luke Robinson decision to make when Tranmere host Barrow

Micky Mellon has Luke Robinson decision to make when Tranmere host Barrow

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 6:58 PM

Luke Robinson will be pushing for a return to Tranmere manager Micky Mellon’s matchday squad when they welcome Barrow this weekend.

Robinson and Kyle Jameson both returned to training last week but, while the latter was an unused substitute in the 1-0 win at Walsall, there was no place for the former.

Kieron Morris will be looking to start after a couple of substitute appearances, as will Elliott Nevitt, who came off the bench to bag a last-gasp winner against the Saddlers.

Paul Glatzel, Tom Davies, Charlie Jolley and Joel Mumbongo all remain sidelined.

Barrow are expected to appeal Josh Kay’s sending off against Leyton Orient last weekend which will determine whether the midfielder features at Prenton Park.

Kay was given his marching orders for using “discriminatory language” but, after speaking to those near the player at the time of the alleged incident, Bluebirds boss Pete Wild said he expected to take the matter to the Football Association.

Richie Bennett continues to miss out, having not featured at all this season, with next month a likely return date.

Connor Brown also continues to be absent for Wild’s side.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media