30 Sept 2022

Stoke may be without Joe Bursik for visit of Watford

30 Sept 2022 4:55 PM

Stoke could be without goalkeeper Joe Bursik for the visit of Watford in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday.

The 22-year-old pulled out of the England Under-21 squad during the international break due to a family bereavement and could still be absent at the weekend.

Midfielder Sam Clucas (hamstring) is likely to remain on the injured list for Alex Neil’s team.

Defender Harry Clarke (shin) and right-back Dujon Sterling are also likely to miss out.

Slaven Bilic will be without a number of players for his first game in charge of Watford.

Forward Joao Pedro is a doubt for the contest with a minor calf problem.

Defender William Troost-Ekong sustained a hamstring problem while on international duty with Nigeria and is not expected to return before mid-October, while right-back Jeremy Ngakia (hamstring) continues his recovery and will not be fit enough to feature at the weekend.

Midfielder Tom Cleverley’s return is being carefully managed, while striker Rey Manaj remains on the long-term injury list.

