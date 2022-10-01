Search

01 Oct 2022

Victor Adeboyejo’s hat-trick secures dramatic win for Burton over Forest Green

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 6:36 PM

Victor Adeboyejo’s superb hat-trick saw 10-man Burton come from behind to grab a 3-2 win against fellow Sky Bet League One strugglers Forest Green.

It was a first home win of the season for Albion and pulled them to within touching distance of their relegation rivals.

Adeboyejo got Albion off to a flying start when scoring for the second week in a row. Tom Hamer exchanged passes with Cameron Borthwick-Jackson before finding the Albion striker with a curling cross that was firmly planted beyond Luke McGee.

Joe Powell and Sam Hughes went close to adding a second for the Brewers as Forest Green looked nervous at the back.

Adeboyejo continued to cause problems with his pace and power, and almost had a second after running through before firing wide from a narrow angle.

Rovers were level seven minutes after half-time as Reece Brown fired home after linking up with Corey O’Keeffe and the turnaround was complete on 69 minutes when Connor Wickham scored from the spot after Hamer had been sent off for bringing substitute Josh March down in the box.

Adeboyejo’s second goal on 82 minutes, sweeping home Mustapha Carayol’s cross, set up a grandstand finish and the striker completed his treble with a stunning 20-yard finish two minutes into stoppage time.

News

