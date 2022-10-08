Search

08 Oct 2022

Callum Powell earns Southend a draw at Dagenham

08 Oct 2022

Substitute Callum Powell’s 79th-minute equaliser earned Southend a 1-1 draw at Dagenham and Redbridge in the National League.

The Daggers led in the 19th minute through Junior Morias, whose fifth goal in six games came when a right-footed shot beat on-loan Stoke goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu.

The hosts could have doubled their advantage 17 minutes later when Morias – who later went off with an injury – found Paul McCallum, whose shot was blocked.

Southend’s best first-half chance came when Jake Hyde created an opening with a good touch but shot straight at goalkeeper Elliot Justham.

Noor Husin saw a powerful shot tipped over by Justham just before the hour, before Daggers substitute Josh Walker had a 72nd-minute effort saved by Nna Noukeu, making his debut for the Shrimpers with Collin Andeng-Ndi an injury concern.

However, Powell ensured Southend’s unbeaten run stretched to five matches with 11 minutes remaining when he stretched to convert Jason Demetriou’s cross from close range.

The visitors almost won it in the 85th minute when Powell set up Kacper Lopata – but the Pole headed weakly wide.

