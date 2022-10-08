Search

08 Oct 2022

Jay Stansfield scores two for Exeter in impressive win at Barnsley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 6:15 PM

Jay Stansfield scored two poignant goals for Exeter – the first league goals of his career – as they won 2-0 at in-form Barnsley.

Stansfield is on loan at Exeter from Fulham and is the club’s first number nine since the death of his father, Adam, who previously wore the shirt.

Jay Stansfield kicked things off in the first minute, latching on to a cushioned header from Sam Nombe on the edge of the box and seeing his effort divert in off the post past Brad Collins.

Barnsley had the chance to equalise in the 24th minute when Nicky Cadden’s corner found the head of Reds’ skipper Mads Andersen, but his header cleared the crossbar.

Exeter – under the caretaker charge of Kevin Nicholson – doubled their lead three minutes after the break. Nombe broke into the box from the right and found Stansfield in plenty of space at the back post who tapped home in front of the 475 travelling fans.

Harry Smith should have added a third in the 87th minute. He found himself one-on-one with Collins and let fly, but his effort struck the side netting.

News

