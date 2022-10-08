Search

08 Oct 2022

Victor Adeboyejo secures a draw for Burton at Peterborough

Victor Adeboyejo secures a draw for Burton at Peterborough

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 6:37 PM

Peterborough paid the price for missed chances as lowly Burton snatched a valuable point in a 1-1 draw.

Ricky-Jade Jones hit the bar with the best opportunity of the first half before the breakthrough eventually arrived in the second minute of the second period.

Jack Taylor’s fine pass picked out Ben Thompson who was denied by a last-ditch sliding clearance from Tom Hamer, but he could only steer the ball straight to League One leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris to gratefully grab his ninth goal of the season.

Albion keeper Ben Garratt denied Clarke-Harris a second and Hamer atoned with a brave block to thwart Joe Ward before Thompson fluffed a glorious chance to double the hosts’ lead.

And they paid a heavy price as Burton – handing a debut to former Premier League star Adrian Mariappa – hit back with a bang in the 75th minute.

Victor Adeboyejo initially saw a header kept out at point-blank range by Lucas Bergstrom but he refused to be denied seconds later when firing his sixth goal of the campaign past the Posh keeper after Sam Hughes headed a Terry Taylor cross back into his path.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media