Dino Maamria salutes Victor Adeboyejo after point at Peterborough

Dino Maamria saluted his smiling assassin after Burton snatched a point at promotion hopefuls Peterborough.

Victor Adeboyejo pounced for his seventh goal of the season to bring the Brewers level with a quarter of an hour to go.

The Albion frontman struck after Sam Hughes knocked down a Terry Taylor cross to cancel out a Posh opener from captain Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The League One leading scorer bagged his ninth goal of the season in the second minute of the second half.

Ricky-Jade Jones had earlier hit the bar for the hosts in a blank opening period and they missed a stack of other chances before Burton replied.

Maamria said: “Being able to come back to get a point at a place like Peterborough shows the growth of this team and the confidence we have gained in the last few weeks.

“We have suffered a few setbacks lately, but the players were tremendous and I thought we could even win it.

“Peterborough are a team of Championship quality and have been winning games comfortably, but we were worthy of the point we got.

“We conceded so early in the second half that I hadn’t even opened my bottle of water!

“It was a really sloppy goal to concede and that is disappointing, but mistakes will always happen in football and the way we reacted was very pleasing.

“Victor is a fantastic player. He comes to training with a beautiful smile on his face every day, showing the hunger and desire to improve.

“He’s a very humble guy who works his socks off and deserves his goals. Peterborough couldn’t handle him at times.”

Posh boss Grant McCann admitted: “We got ahead, but we couldn’t finish the game off with a second goal and got hit by a sucker punch.

“We know we have players in the squad who can score goals, but we just lacked that killer instinct at the top end of the pitch.

“Usually the boys would be clinical in those situations. Today they weren’t and it cost us.

“The one little bit of quality we showed, we ended up scoring from.

“We controlled the ball in the second half and probably should have scored three, four or even five goals.

“We got into so many situations where we thought something good was going to happen, but it just didn’t as we were so wasteful.

“We didn’t want one point, we wanted three, but we have to remember every game in this division is tough.

“We know we have to perform well at home and I felt we did that for large spells in the second half, but it comes back to the fact we didn’t take our chances.”