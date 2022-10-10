Search

10 Oct 2022

Chuks Aneke in line for first appearance of season when Charlton face Exeter

Chuks Aneke in line for first appearance of season when Charlton face Exeter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 4:32 PM

Charlton forward Chuks Aneke could make his first appearance of the season during the Sky Bet League One clash with Exeter.

Aneke has been sidelined by a calf injury but Addicks boss Ben Garner is hopeful he can be involved on Tuesday evening.

Diallang Jaiyesimi (ankle) will be assessed after missing Saturday’s goalless draw at Lincoln, as will Aaron Henry (knee).

Sean Clare returned from illness as a substitute at Sincil Bank and is among those pushing for a recall.

Exeter will hope to have captain Matt Jay back available for the trip to The Valley.

The midfielder missed Saturday’s 2-0 win at Barnsley after his partner went into labour.

Harry Kite, Tim Dieng and Jonathan Grounds could each return to the Grecians’ matchday squad following injury absences.

City defender Jack Sparkes is a doubt after suffering a whack in the early stages at Oakwell.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media