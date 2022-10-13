Search

13 Oct 2022

Neil Harris waits on stand-in captain Shaun Williams for Stevenage clash

Gillingham boss Neil Harris will be hoping Shaun Williams is fit to take his place in midfield when table-topping Stevenage arrive on Saturday.

Williams, captain while Stuart O’Keefe recovers from a hamstring injury, played against Crewe with his ankle strapped last weekend and was given 45 minutes of their EFL Trophy tie in midweek.

Harris, on a five-match unbeaten run in all competitions, made several changes for Tuesday night’s penalty-shootout win over Colchester and shuffled his side again at the break with one eye on the Stevenage clash.

David Tutonda is recovering from surgery while Olly Lee and Ben Reeves are also expected to be absent.

Stevenage manager Steve Evans returns to Priestfield for the first time since being sacked as Gills boss back in January.

Evans is on the hunt for a sixth straight victory in all competitions and ninth in his last 10.

The Scot has taken advantage of having no game in midweek and goes into the match with a healthy squad.

Striker Luke Norris could be back in contention after missing the win over Swindon with a broken nose.

