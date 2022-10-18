Search

18 Oct 2022

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar expected to be fit for Everton clash

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar is expected to be fit for Wednesday night’s Premier League clash with Everton at St James’ Park.

The Switzerland international, who has been nursing a foot injury, limped off late in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Manchester United, but is likely to retain his place in the squad.

Joe Willock has recovered from the illness which reduced him to the role of late substitute at Old Trafford, while fellow midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) made the matchday squad, but keeper Karl Darlow (ankle), defender Emil Krafth (knee), midfielder Matt Ritchie (calf) and strikers Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) and Alexander Isak (thigh) are still out.

Everton forward Anthony Gordon returns to the squad after suspension.

Manager Frank Lampard continues to be cautious with Dominic Calvert-Lewin so the striker may have to settle for a substitute role again.

Defender Mason Holgate is also back in the squad having been out since the end of August with a knee injury but fellow centre-back Yerry Mina remains sidelined by a calf problem.

Newcastle provisional squad: Pope, Karius, Trippier, Murphy, Manquillo, Targett, Dummett, Lewis, Botman, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Fraser, Anderson, Almiron, Wilson, Wood.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, Gordon, Maupay, Gray, Begovic, Keane, Vinagre, Holgate, Doucoure, Davies, Garner, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Rondon.

