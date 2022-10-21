Imran Louza may miss out when Watford meet Luton

Imran Louza could be absent for Watford’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Luton.
The midfielder was forced off against Millwall in midweek after picking up a knock to his ankle.
Craig Cathcart could also be checked after Hornets head coach Slaven Bilic confirmed the defender missed the midweek game as a precaution.
Mario Gaspar and Tom Dele-Bashiru are both edging closer to a return from injury.
Fred Onyedinma is a doubt for Luton after picking up an injury in the midweek win over Norwich.
Onyedinma was replaced by Sonny Bradley just after the hour mark as Luton earned a 1-0 win at Carrow Road.
Alfie Doughty made his debut in the match and will hope to keep his place for Sunday’s match.
Reece Burke remains out with a long-term injury.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.