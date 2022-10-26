Sheffield Wednesday let lead slip to draw with Bristol Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday missed a chance to significantly close the gap on second-placed Ipswich as they surrendered the lead to draw 1-1 at home to Bristol Rovers.

Goalkeeper David Stockdale came to the Owls’ rescue early on, saving from Aaron Collins who was through on goal following a defensive lapse.

At the other end, Lee Gregory put a header just over and James Belshaw made a fine save to keep out a Josh Windass shot.

Stockdale was tested again, with Josh Coburn’s effort forcing him to save.

Michael Smith struck in time added on at the end of the first half, meeting a George Byers chip to the near post with a firm header.

Belshaw made a good save early in the second half to keep out Gregory’s effort.

The visitors equalised on the hour when Antony Evans played a ball into the area which Collins dummied, allowing Coburn to run into space and clip the ball over Stockdale and into the net.

Belshaw made a great save to tip over a Smith header a minute from time.