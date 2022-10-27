Ben Hinchliffe set to deputise for Vit Jaros in Stockport’s clash with Sutton

Ben Hinchliffe could continue in goal for Stockport against Sutton after replacing the injured Vit Jaros.
Hinchcliffe came on for Jaros in the 38th minute of Saturday’s win over Salford and then started against Carlisle on Tuesday with the Czech ruled out.
Midfielder Callum Camps serves the final game of a three-match ban for his recent red card against Grimsby.
Defender Ryan Rydel returned to the bench for the 2-0 win over Carlisle after injury.
Sutton are waiting on captain Craig Eastmond.
The midfielder was hit in the face against Walsall at the weekend and had to be substituted, meaning he missed the midweek game with Northampton.
Defender Louis John was also absent for the 2-2 draw at Sixfields.
Defender Sam Hart had a night to forget, replaced at half-time to avoid receiving a second yellow card, and could drop to the bench.
