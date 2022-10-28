Neto injury blow for Bournemouth ahead of Tottenham clash

Goalkeeper Neto will not be available for Gary O’Neil when Bournemouth host Tottenham on Saturday.
The Brazilian injured his hamstring in the first half of the Cherries’ 2-0 loss to West Ham and the Bournemouth boss confirmed his keeper will likely be sidelined for a lengthy spell.
Mark Travers looks set to get the start, while Dominic Solanke could make a surprise return after his apparent ankle injury, sustained in Monday’s match, was deemed less serious than initially suspected.
Cristian Romero could be rested for Tottenham’s trip to the Vitality Stadium.
The Argentina international returned from a calf injury to start Wednesday’s draw with Sporting Lisbon but boss Antonio Conte admitted it was a “risk” and may now protect the centre-back, with next week’s clash at Marseille in mind.
Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) and Richarlison (calf) remain absent.
Bournemouth provisional squad: Travers, Fredericks, Mepham, Senesi, Smith, Lerma, Cook, Christie, Billing, Tavernier, Moore, Stephens, Solanke, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Moore, Pearson, Anthony, Zemura.
Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Doherty, Betancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Son, Kane, Forster, Sanchez, Tanganga, Emerson, Davies, Spence, Perisic, Moura, Gil, Austin, Sarr, White.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.