29 Oct 2022

Devante Cole and Josh Martin power Barnsley to victory over Forest Green Rovers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 6:24 PM

Goals from Devante Cole and Josh Martin saw Barnsley beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0 in the first ever meeting between the two teams.

Barnsley went ahead on 15 minutes. On his return from injury, Jordan Williams found space to the right of the box and delivered a looping cross. Top scorer Cole rose highest to head the ball past a stretching Lewis Thomas.

Halfway through the second half, Cole had a perfect opportunity to double his tally for the afternoon. Nicky Cadden crossed the ball from the left for Cole to head, but this time the Rovers’ keeper stretched to palm it away.

In the latter stages of the match, the visitors desperately searched for an equaliser. After the ball bounced around the Barnsley box, substitute Armani Little fired a volley wide in a wasted opportunity.

However, the Tykes doubled their lead in the final 10 minutes. Substitutes Slobodan Tedić and Martin combined to pass the ball around the keeper for the latter to simply roll it into the net.

