29 Oct 2022

Andy Crosby pleased to round off ‘good month’ with Port Vale

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 7:58 PM

Assistant manager Andy Crosby praised Port Vale’s players after making it a “really good month” with a 1-0 win against Lincoln.

Blackburn loanee Daniel Butterworth’s second-half winner separated the sides as the Valiants ended their home woes.

It was only their second victory at Vale Park since the opening day, and first since mid-September, though away wins over Derby and Cambridge have contributed to a solid October run of form.

“It was a tough afternoon,” admitted Crosby, who stepped in for manager Darrell Clarke’s post-match media duties.

“It was our third game in a week against a side who have been on a good run.

“We’re delighted. It was a massive squad effort.

“It’s been a really good month, to have six games and pick up 10 points against the calibre of opponent we have is pleasing.

“To finish off with three points makes it a good month.

“We can enjoy this one for five minutes and then we’re on to Tuesday.

“Nobody can accuse these boys of not giving absolutely everything because they do.

“I thought we managed the game really well. It was always a close game. It had a 1-0 written all over it and thankfully we got that one moment where the front three combined and we tucked it away really well.

“They’re not bothered not to have the ball, they have the tools to hit you on the counter-attack.”

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy was left less than impressed by his side’s performance after their five-game unbeaten run in all competitions came to an untimely end.

After a respectable draw with Charlton, who went on to win their next three, the Imps ended Ipswich’s three-game winning streak before holding big-hitters Sheffield Wednesday to a draw and then beating Barnsley.

But they were off the pace in Staffordshire and Kennedy admitted: “We were below par if I’m being honest.

“I want to come out and tell you what I think, but it’s impossible to criticise the players after the month that we’ve had. But were were definitely below par.

“We controlled the game and moved the ball well, we had a period in the second half but the game was just bitty and fractured. It wasn’t one of our better days.

“I keep saying this every week, we concede a lot of shots but there are from miles out of the box.

“The only real thing we had to deal with cost us the goal. But we didn’t work their keeper at all.

“We had one really good opportunity in the second half with the one-one-one which (Jordan Garrick) didn’t put away.

“Our execution and decision-making in the final third was really poor.

“We got into really good areas and moments. The quality we’ve shown in recent games was missing.”

