Halifax leapfrog Oldham after leaving it late to beat Latics at the Shay

Halifax moved above fellow Vanarama National League strugglers Oldham and up to 18th place with a 2-1 victory over Latics at the Shay.
Substitute Rob Harker netted an 85th-minute winner for the Shaymen after Oldham’s Ben Tollitt had cancelled out Manny Dieseruvwe’s seventh goal in his last nine games.
Following a goalless first half in which clear-cut chances were at a premium, Halifax took the lead in the 64th minute when Dieseruvwe got on the end of Luke Summerfield’s free-kick to send a diving header past Magnus Norman.
Oldham drew level 13 minutes from time following good work by debutant Timmy Abraham. He did well to keep possession before putting in leading scorer Tollitt with a clever back-heel that the former Tranmere forward dinked past Sam Johnson.
Halifax would not be denied, however, and they snatched victory five minutes from time. Harker got on the end of a right-wing cross from Tylor Golden and beat Norman with a side-footed shot which bounced off the ground before flying into the roof of the net.
