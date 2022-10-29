Search

29 Oct 2022

Halifax leapfrog Oldham after leaving it late to beat Latics at the Shay

Halifax leapfrog Oldham after leaving it late to beat Latics at the Shay

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 8:49 PM

Halifax moved above fellow Vanarama National League strugglers Oldham and up to 18th place with a 2-1 victory over Latics at the Shay.

Substitute Rob Harker netted an 85th-minute winner for the Shaymen after Oldham’s Ben Tollitt had cancelled out Manny Dieseruvwe’s seventh goal in his last nine games.

Following a goalless first half in which clear-cut chances were at a premium, Halifax took the lead in the 64th minute when Dieseruvwe got on the end of Luke Summerfield’s free-kick to send a diving header past Magnus Norman.

Oldham drew level 13 minutes from time following good work by debutant Timmy Abraham. He did well to keep possession before putting in leading scorer Tollitt with a clever back-heel that the former Tranmere forward dinked past Sam Johnson.

Halifax would not be denied, however, and they snatched victory five minutes from time. Harker got on the end of a right-wing cross from Tylor Golden and beat Norman with a side-footed shot which bounced off the ground before flying into the roof of the net.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media