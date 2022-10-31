Tranmere boss Micky Mellon could ring the changes for Stockport clash

Tranmere could have an unchanged squad as they bid to get back to winning ways against Stockport at Prenton Park.
Manager Micky Mellon has no fresh injury concerns but may consider changes to his starting line-up after a run of three Sky Bet League Two matches without a win.
Defender Tom Davies continues to make progress after returning to training following a long-term injury.
Paul Lewis, Joel Mumbongo, Charlie Jolley, Luke Robinson are also sidelined.
In-form Stockport have midfielder Callum Camps available again after suspension.
Camps has served a three-match ban after being sent off against Grimsby.
Ben Hinchcliffe could continue in goal in place of Vit Jaros.
Jaros, who is on loan from Liverpool, has missed the Hatters’ last two matches with an ankle injury.
