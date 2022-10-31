Farrend Rawson and Ousmane Fane back from bans as Morecambe host Derby

Morecambe manager Derek Adams will have Farrend Rawson and Ousmane Fane available again for Tuesday night’s visit of Derby in Sky Bet League One.

Both players served one-match bans in the 1-1 draw at Wycombe on Saturday after collecting their fifth bookings of the season against Cheltenham last week.

The injured trio of Jake Taylor, Ash Hunter, and Max Melbourne have returned to light training.

However, this fixture may come too soon.

Derby could be without winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

The forward was one of the standouts of their 4-2 win over Bristol Rovers at the weekend with two assists, but was withdrawn 10 minutes from time and Paul Warne has revealed he is an injury doubt.

Tom Barkhuizen has been out with a hamstring problem and it is unclear if he would be fit to come in if required.

Conor Hourihane is suspended after a fifth booking, while Curtis Davies, James Chester, and Jason Knight are out with injury.