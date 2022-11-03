Sunderland have Jack Clarke available again after suspension for Cardiff visit

Sunderland will have midfielder Jack Clarke available again for the Sky Bet Championship match against Cardiff.
Clarke missed the 2-0 win at Huddersfield on Wednesday night through suspension after collecting five cautions.
Midfielder Edouard Michut has been ruled out of action until after the World Cup with a groin problem suffered in last weekend’s draw at Luton, while centre-back Aji Alese (ankle) is also facing a spell on the sidelines.
Forward Ross Stewart (thigh) and defender Dan Ballard (foot) continue their long-term rehabilitation.
Cardiff could have Rubin Colwill back in contention for the trip to the Stadium of Light.
Wales midfielder Colwill has not played in the Championship since September because of a hip flexor problem, but has returned to training.
Cardiff interim boss Mark Hudson remains without striker Callum Robinson, who is completing a three-match ban following his red card in the derby defeat against Swansea.
Forward Isaak Davies (knee) and midfielder Ebou Adams (pectoral muscle) are both not expected back until after the World Cup break.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.