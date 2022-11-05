Alvechurch deliver FA Cup shock to Cheltenham after Danny Waldron’s double

Danny Waldron scored twice as Alvechurch pulled off a major FA Cup first-round shock and one of the best results in their history by winning 2-1 at Cheltenham.

The Southern League Premier Division Central club opened up a 2-0 lead against their League One hosts and were backed by more than 1,400 travelling fans.

Caleb Taylor was caught in possession in the 19th minute and Waldron raced through and showed composure to beat Luke Southwood.

Only a fine stop from Daniel Jezeph denied James Olayinka a leveller in the 42nd minute, but the lowest-ranked team left in the competition deserved their half-time advantage.

They extended it four minutes into the second half as Waldron forced the ball over the line with Cheltenham all over the place.

The Robins pulled one back in the 54th minute when Ryan Broom’s cross from the left was volleyed in by Ryan Jackson.

Cheltenham were inches away from equalising in the 69th minute when Christian Norton’s effort was scooped off the line by Jezeph.

Waldron hit the post in the final seconds, but the non-league side were able to celebrate a famous victory.