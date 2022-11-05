Luke Leahy penalty helps Shrewsbury to see off York in entertaining cup tie

Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury proved just too strong for plucky National League outfit York as the hosts won 2-1 in the FA Cup first round.

There are 45 places between these two in the pyramid, but the Minstermen did have their moments in an entertaining tie.

The Shrews struck early when Jordan Shipley tapped home from close range as he darted in to meet Tom Bayliss’s cross.

Rekeil Pyke almost doubled the lead soon after, but he was thwarted by a fine stop from goalkeeper Ethan Ross.

Pyke then headed inches off target as he rose superbly to meet Shipley’s pinpoint cross.

The hosts doubled their lead from the penalty spot in first-half added time. Luke Leahy made no mistake after Tom Flanagan was brought down by Manny Duku.

There was still time for Duku to head home to halve the deficit before the break.

The hosts started the second half on top, with Pyke again going close and Crystal Palace loanee Rob Street was then thwarted by a terrific stop from Ross.

At the other end, Duku headed just over the top from Michael Duckworth’s tidy cross.