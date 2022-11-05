Jordan Gibson and Jayden Harris fire Carlisle to FA Cup win over Tranmere

Carlisle progressed to the second round of the FA Cup after claiming a 2-1 win over fellow League Two side Tranmere.

Jordan Gibson and Jayden Harris scored either side of half-time as the Cumbrians successfully followed up their league victory against Rovers from last weekend.

Tranmere came close to taking an early lead as Kane Hemmings’ shot from inside the box was saved by Tomas Holy.

Carlisle were much the better team for the remainder of the first half and nearly broke the deadlock in the 17th minute, when Jon Mellish’s attempt went just wide after Gibson’s effort was blocked.

They did go in front on the half-hour mark, with Gibson firing home after Ross Doohan fumbled Tobi Sho-Silva’s shot into his path.

Tranmere thought they had equalised shortly after the restart after Dynel Simeu beat Holy to the ball in the air and headed home, but it was disallowed for a foul.

Substitute Harris doubled Carlisle’s advantage in the 66th minute, having been played through on goal by Taylor Charters before taking the ball past Doohan and squeezing it over the line.

Neill Byrne halved the deficit with a header in the 82nd minute – four minutes after coming on the pitch – but Tranmere were unable to find the leveller.