Steve Cotterill relieved after Shrewsbury avoid FA Cup upset against York

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill was relieved after his side avoided a first-round FA Cup banana skin with a 2-1 win over non-league York.

Jordan Shipley got the hosts on their way inside 65 seconds before Luke Leahy’s penalty doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time.

Manny Duku had time to grab one back before half-time and Cotterill was just “thankful” to get through in the end at New Meadow.

“We’re through and that’s all that matters,” admitted Cotterill.

“I think if we take our chances we could be sat here and it’s six or seven. When you don’t take those chances you end up being nervous.

“There were big balls into our box, all you’re waiting for is Duku to get his head on another one and then it’s all square and you’re heading towards a replay.

“The game should have been out of sight by half-time. I haven’t seen the results, but there would have been shocks. Tell me if I’m wrong?

“They are difficult games, they are difficult for the lads. We’re absolutely now threadbare. We’ve had a couple of changes we couldn’t really make. They’re mounting up now.

“I’m thankful we’re into the next round, that was important. The prize money will be a big help.

“We hope we can get a decent draw to try and do what clubs our size do and try and make the third round and get a big tie.”

For York it was a chance at a big scalp which ultimately went begging and manager John Askey was left bitterly frustrated with the speed in which his side went behind and then the manner in which they gave away the match-defining penalty.

He said: “I was frustrated first half, we did well to get ourselves back into the game.

“I thought we were always in it in the second half. We played some good football. One or two were lacking a bit of belief.

“The penalty was ridiculous. If Manny hadn’t have scored when he did then there would have been a lot more said at half-time.

“It was frustrating that we’ve given a goal away in the first few minutes. That gave us an uphill battle, but we got ourselves back into it.

“I’m saying it, everyone’s saying it, you guys, the supporters, we’re all saying let the game settle for 10 minutes.

“But we can’t go out and play for them. They know that and it’s frustrating because it gives the opposition something to defend. It’s something we’ve got to address quickly.”