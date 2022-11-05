Dennis Kutrieb believes Ebbsfleet earned ‘well-deserved’ win over Halifax

Ebbsfleet boss Dennis Kutrieb believes his side were well worth their 2-1 FA Cup first-round victory over FC Halifax to reach the second round for the first time in 10 years.

Rakish Bingham scored the second-half winner after the sides had gone in level at the break with Jamie Cooke cancelling out Toby Edser’s opener for Ebbsfleet.

“It was a deserved win I would say,” said Kutrieb.

“There was no doubt that we should not win the game, we had the clear-cut chances.

“Apart from their goal there were no chances for them to score a goal, or if there were, I can’t remember them.

“It was a very, very well-deserved win.

“Obviously it helped they got a red card but the only criticism I have is we need to finish the game off, that’s the only thing.

“And that I can say that after a game against an opponent above us is big credit to the boys.”

Halifax boss Chris Millington was left bemoaning the referee Ed Duckworth’s decisions in awarding a corner for Ebbsfleet’s winner, and sending Jack Senior off for two yellow cards.

“Disappointed to go out of the cup,” Millington said.

“We knew they were a good side, they’re an excellent outfit, they’re a National League team in waiting, they’re a National League quality side.

“We know how good they are, but there’s a couple of decisions that have really undermined the integrity of the game, and ultimately led to us going out.

“We’ve been left very little opportunity to do anything about it.”