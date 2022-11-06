Plucky Curzon Ashton earn a second crack at Cambridge after FA Cup stalemate

National League North outfit Curzon Ashton earned a deserved replay as they drew 0-0 against League One Cambridge.

Despite there being 72 places between the teams in the pyramid, the hosts more than played their part and warranted a second chance.

Both sides created chances in an entertaining first half at the Tameside Stadium.

In what was the first-ever meeting the sides, Cambridge’s Harvey Knibbs went close early on.

The gutsy hosts then replied with Josh Hancock firing narrowly over the top.

As the loftier visitors began to take control, Paul Digby forced Curzon keeper Chris Renshaw into a smart stop and Knibbs scooped disappointingly over from close range.

Early Curzon sub Connor Dimaio volleyed agonisingly over just before the break.

Curzon’s Will Hayhurst fizzed an effort just past the upright soon after the restart, before the U’s appeared to turn the screw in search of a winner.

Knibbs ought to have done better when he fired straight at Renshaw and the home keeper then produced a superb point-blank save to deny Lewis Simper.