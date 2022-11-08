Search

08 Nov 2022

Ruben Selles set to shuffle Southampton pack against Sheffield Wednesday

08 Nov 2022 5:29 PM

Southampton are expected to utilise their squad for the Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

First-team coach Ruben Selles has been put in interim charge after the departure of manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, and is likely to hand full-back Lewis Payne and striker Dominic Ballard another chance to impress.

Defender Juan Larios will be assessed after he was forced off during the first half of the home defeat by Newcastle and Moussa Djenepo is in line for a return having missed Sunday’s match following the birth of his first child.

Sky Bet League One promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday will be without forwards Mallik Wilks and Alex Mighten, who are cup-tied having featured earlier in the competition for Hull and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Goalkeeper Cameron Dawson will miss out with a concussion injury, but otherwise Owls boss Darren Moore has no fresh concerns following the FA Cup first-round win over Morecambe.

Defender Akin Famewo is stepping up his recovery from a muscular problem suffered in August along with midfielder Dennis Adeniran (knee), while Ben Heneghan (ACL) continues his own long-term recovery.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Payne, Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Adams, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Aribo, Armstrong, Ballard, Salisu, Perraud, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Bazunu, Diallo, Lavia, Djenepo

Sheffield Wednesday provisional squad: Stockdale, Palmer, Iorfa, McGuinness, Bannan, Dele-Bashiru, Johnson, Bakinson, Paterson, Smith, Hunt, Vaulks, Windass, Byers, Gregory, Charles, Brown, Byers

