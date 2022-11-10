Omar Bugiel remains suspended for Sutton’s clash with Bradford

Sutton will continue to be without Omar Bugiel as they prepare to welcome Bradford on Saturday.

The striker was given a straight red card in their 3-0 defeat to Stockport in October and will serve the second of a three-match ban.

Striker Donovan Wilson looks set to start again.

Matt Gray could make changes as his side looks to win for the first time in five outings in all competitions.

Bradford will check on Tyreik Wright as they head down to the VBS Community Stadium.

The 21-year-old was forced in the second half of the Bantams’ 2-1 win over Mansfield on Tuesday night after suffering a knock and may be forced to sit out on Saturday.

Defender Matthew Platt is suspended after he received a second yellow card for kicking the ball away in midweek.

Harry Chapman was also substituted after suffering a gash to his leg but should be fit enough to feature.