Harrogate have Alex Pattison available to face leaders Orient after illness

Key midfielder Alex Pattison will be back for Harrogate as they take on Sky Bet League Two leaders Leyton Orient on Saturday.
The 25-year-old missed the midweek draw against Carlisle through illness but will return against the Os.
Centre-back Joe Mattock suffered a knock in the Carlisle match but is expected to be fit, while winger George Thomson will be assessed as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
Will Smith, Dior Angus, Stephen Dooley and Max Wright remain sidelined for Simon Weaver’s team.
Orient midfielder Craig Clay will serve the second part of a three-match ban after his red card in the FA Cup first-round defeat to Crewe.
Full-back Tom James is also suspended for the trip to North Yorkshire, while Adam Thompson is still sidelined by injury.
Anthony Georgiou has joined National League side Yeovil on a short-term loan deal.
Orient head into the match on the back of two consecutive defeats, one in the FA Cup and one in League Two.
