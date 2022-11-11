Newcastle wait on Callum Wilson for Chelsea clash

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will make a late decision on World Cup-bound England striker Callum Wilson ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea.
The 30-year-old has been training away from the group this week after being laid low by illness and will be assessed before Howe names his team.
Midfielder Ryan Fraser joins fellow calf injury victims Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth (knee) and Alexander Isak (thigh) on the sidelines.
Graham Potter will hope to have Jorginho available for the trip to Tyneside.
The midfielder took part in training, but otherwise Potter continues to deal with a number of injury problems.
Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Reece James (knee), Kepa Arrizabalaga (foot), N’Golo Kante (hamstring) and Wesley Fofana (knee) miss out.
Newcastle provisional squad: Pope, Darlow, Trippier, Murphy, Manquillo, Targett, Lewis, Botman, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Almiron, Wilson, Wood, Saint-Maximin.
Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Sterling, Havertz, Mount, Aubameyang, Bettinelli, Kovacic, Pulisic, Broja, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Koulibaly, Hall.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.