14 Nov 2022

Idris Kanu sends 10-man Barnet into FA Cup round two with winner at Chelmsford

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Nov 2022 10:35 PM

Idris Kanu headed 10-man Barnet into the second round of the Emirates FA Cup, with a 1-0 triumph at Chelmsford securing a trip to League One side Accrington.

Kanu popped up in the 73rd minute to nod in Ryan De Havilland’s cross minutes after substitute Sam Woods was shown a straight red card for a tough challenge on Chelmsford’s Louis Dunne.

The National League side had the best of the early chances in a goalless first half with Kian Flanagan denied 10 minutes in by a superb goal-line clearance from Eduino Vaz.

Woods was introduced at half-time but his evening lasted just 20 minutes as he went in high on Dunne and was shown a straight red card by referee Adrian Quelch.

The 10 men still managed to find the breakthrough, though, as De Havilland crossed for Kanu to nod the ball in from close range and put the visitors in front.

A last-minute equaliser from Charlie Ruff on November 5 had sent this tie to a replay and Chelmsford of the National League South had chances to take it to extra time, going close through Liam Trotter and Henry Ochieng, but it was the Bees who advanced.

