Dean Brennan praises 10-man Barnet for ‘courage’ shown in cup win at Chelmsford

Head coach Dean Brennan was delighted with his side’s character after 10-man Barnet overcame a Sam Woods red card to beat Chelmsford 1-0 in the Emirates FA Cup first-round replay.

Despite half-time substitute Woods receiving his marching orders for a lunge on Louis Dunne in the 64th minute, the Bees booked a date with Accrington thanks to Idris Kanu’s 74th-minute header.

“I wasn’t happy with our performance first half,” Brennan said. “It looked like we were still on the coach coming back from Oldham.

“I decided to make a change and brought Woods on and I thought he did a great job. We got on the front foot and had some really good chances and then obviously a big scenario changes the game.

“The character we showed, the guts, the courage… From the red card, we looked unbelievable.

“Full credit to Chelmsford, they come back at us at the end and had two great chances themselves and didn’t take them, and that’s the little bit of luck you need in the cup.”

Chelmsford boss Robbie Simpson said: “The overriding feeling at the moment is I’m gutted and really deflated for our boys.

“The sending-off has changed the game. They thought the first five minutes after we might be at our most vulnerable because we’d get excited and that was exactly it.

“We’ve defended their number nine and the runners beyond all game, but just that one moment that you don’t, you concede and you get punished.”