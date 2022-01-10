Search

11 Jan 2022

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic without several players for visit of Fulham

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic is set to be without a number of players for Tuesday’s Championship clash with Fulham.

Alen Halilovic, Felipe Araruna, Tom McIntyre and Michael Morrison are all absent through injury.

Ovie Ejaria and Lucas Joao are doubts, while Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman are on international duty with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Royals will be bidding to bounce back from their shock FA Cup exit to non-league Kidderminster.

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has no fresh injury concerns.

The Cottagers played their first match since December 20 on Saturday – a 1-0 FA Cup win at Bristol City – following a Covid outbreak.

Several players continue to be absent with the virus, but Silva did not reveal which ones.

Ivory Coast international Jean Michael Seri is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Ivan Cavaleiro remains sidelined.

