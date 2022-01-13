Kieran Agard could make his Doncaster debut against Wigan

Kieran Agard could make his Doncaster debut on Saturday when Wigan visit the Keepmoat Stadium.

The 32-year-old forward joined the Sky Bet League One basement boys this week, having concluded a six-month deal with Plymouth.

Tiago Cukur has left the club, returning to Watford after they took the option to bring the teenager’s loan at Rovers to an end.

Boss Gary McSheffrey has numerous players unavailable as they recover from injury, with Dan Gardner, Tom Anderson, Cameron John, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock and Fejiri Okenabirhie all on that list.

Wigan manager Leam Richardson looks set to have the same group to select from as he did for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round victory over Blackburn.

Latics appeared to come through unscathed as they beat Rovers 3-2 at the DW Stadium.

Jordan Cousins, Scott Smith and Charlie Wyke continue with their recoveries.

Wigan are fourth and on an unbeaten run in the league of seven games, five of which have been wins.