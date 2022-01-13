Search

14 Jan 2022

Dan Nlundulu doubtful for Cheltenham’s clash with Charlton

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Jan 2022

Cheltenham manager Michael Duff has no new injury concerns as his side prepare to face Charlton.

New loan signing Dan Nlundulu could be a doubt after Duff revealed that the forward had a sore knee earlier in the week.

The Robins may freshen things up with some of their new January signings, including Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa.

Defenders Ben Williams and Reece Hutchinson are also in contention to feature having recently signed with the club.

Charlton are still without Jayden Stockley who has been out with a hip injury.

Mason Burstow could push for a start for Johnnie Jackson’s side after the 18-year-old came off the bench to score against Crewe in midweek.

Striker Conor Washington is also back available after returning from a knock and started at the Mornflake Stadium.

Craig MacGillivray may be back in the Addicks side after he missed the Crewe game to travel back home and be with his wife who went into labour.

