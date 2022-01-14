Search

14 Jan 2022

Wycombe down to bare bones for Oxford clash

Wycombe are still struggling with injury and illness for their Sky Bet League One clash with Oxford.

Defender Chris Forino is the latest player to be admitted into the treatment room after he was ruled out of the 2-0 victory at Bolton.

Ryan Tafazolli will continue to deputise in defence if Forino fails to recover in time.

“We had no fit players at home, we brought everyone (to Bolton). We have such real limited resources,” boss Gareth Ainsworth said.

Oxford’s Cameron Brannagan is a doubt for the short trip to Adams Park.

The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of last weekend’s 2-0 loss away to Lincoln and is being assessed.

On-loan Barnsley midfielder Herbie Kane will definitely be absent as he begins a three-match ban following his red card at Sincil Bank.

Dan Agyei is back in training after recovering from Covid and could feature, while on-loan defender Jordan Thorniley has been struggling with injury and faces a fitness test.

