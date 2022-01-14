Search

14 Jan 2022

Lewis Alessandra and Zach Clough return as Carlisle boast almost fully fit squad

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Carlisle duo Lewis Alessandra and Zach Clough could be involved in the Sky Bet League Two clash with Crawley.

Both players took part in a practice game on Tuesday to continue their comeback from injury and while not ready to start, they could feature on the bench.

“I’m fortunate we’ve got almost a fully fit squad now, the numbers are big,” boss Keith Millen said.

Brandon Comley has been training with Carlisle but it was decided not to offer the midfielder a contract.

Caleb Watts comes into contention for Crawley after joining on loan from Southampton earlier in the week.

Reece Grego-Cox and Jordan Tunnicliffe are close to making their comebacks after spells on the sidelines.

Ludwig Francillette and Will Ferry have definitely been ruled out of the trip to Cumbria because of injury.

“If the team keeps winning then the team picks itself the majority of the time,” said boss John Yems after seeing Crawley post three consecutive victories.

News

