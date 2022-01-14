Search

14 Jan 2022

‘So far, so good’ for Buzz in injury rehabilitation

‘So far, so good’ for Buzz in injury rehabilitation

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Cesarewitch winner and former leading Stayers’ Hurdle hope Buzz will undergo the next stage of his rehabilitation next week, according to trainer Nicky Henderson.

Buzz advertised his Cheltenham credentials when taking the Coral Hurdle at Ascot, but suffered a fractured pelvis ahead of a return to the Berkshire track for his next intended target, the Long Walk Hurdle.

Henderson is “hopeful” that the exciting grey will make a full recovery.

He said: “Buzz is being a good patient. The view is to re-examine and re-scan that pelvis on Monday, or the beginning of next week.

“He is a lovely horse and he is having a boring time, poor boy, but he has been very good. So far, so good, but it is a long process.”

Henderson, who missed seeing Constitution Hill land the Tolworth Hurdle last weekend because he was self-isolating after contracting Covid-19, has been given the all-clear and is looking forward to getting out and about again.

“I’ve been box walking, but I’m feeling all right,” said Henderson.

“Like Buzz, I’ve been very good and I’m being allowed out. In truth, they’ll be glad to get rid of me.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media