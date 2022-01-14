Search

14 Jan 2022

Preston handed Izzy Brown blow ahead of Birmingham clash

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has revealed Izzy Brown is not expected to play again this season.

The former Chelsea youngster ruptured his Achilles in the summer and is now likely to miss the rest of the campaign.

Declan Rudd and loanee Josh Murphy remain out for the clash against Birmingham but Matthew Olosunde and Tom Barkhuizen hope to return.

Connor Wickham has also left the club this week after the end of his contract.

Troy Deeney is out for up to a month for City with a thigh injury.

Marc Roberts is back in training after a hamstring injury along with Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Jeremie Bela is fit again following a thigh strain and Gary Gardner is available after shrugging off a swollen ankle.

George Friend will be suspended for the trip to Deepdale after being sent off in the FA Cup defeat to Plymouth.

