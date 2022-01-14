Search

14 Jan 2022

Fulham absences continue for Bristol City clash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Fulham manager Marco Silva will be without an unspecified number of players for his side’s Championship match against Bristol City on Saturday.

Silva said he would have one more out than against Reading on Tuesday, but said the missing players were not injured. The club has had a number of players previously out due to coronavirus.

The Cottagers will continue to be without Jean Michael Seri, who is on international duty with the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ivan Cavaleiro is also expected to miss out again through injury.

Tyreeq Bakinson could return for Bristol City for the second meeting between the two sides in a week, following Fulham’s extra-time FA Cup third-round win on Saturday.

Bakinson suffered from Covid, manager Nigel Pearson announced last week, but has taken part in training and could be in contention for the weekend.

George Tanner will remained sidelined after being ruled out for two months, with Joe Williams (hamstring) also out.

Pearson could choose to select largely the same squad after they held Fulham to a 0-0 draw in 90 minutes before conceding in the additional period.

