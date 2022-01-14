Search

15 Jan 2022

Blackburn sign Hertha Berlin’s Dutch right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik on loan

Blackburn sign Hertha Berlin’s Dutch right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik on loan

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Blackburn have signed Hertha Berlin right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 23-year-old Dutchman played for Ajax and Groningen in his homeland before moving in August 2020 to Hertha, for whom he has made 34 appearances.

Having joined a Blackburn outfit currently lying third in the Championship, Zeefuik told RoversTV: “It feels really good to be here. We have a chance to go up to the Premier League and I want to come in and help the team achieve that.

“I need to work hard to get in the side and I really enjoy that challenge.

“The manager (Tony Mowbray) didn’t need to sell the club, he spoke about the team, the goals and it fitted so well with my own ambitions.

“He wasn’t hyping me but he knew all about me and made me feel wanted. I will work so hard for him and the team.”

Zeefuik becomes Rovers’ second signing of the transfer window, following fellow defender James Brown’s arrival from Drogheda United.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media