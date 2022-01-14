Blackburn sign Hertha Berlin’s Dutch right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik on loan

Blackburn have signed Hertha Berlin right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 23-year-old Dutchman played for Ajax and Groningen in his homeland before moving in August 2020 to Hertha, for whom he has made 34 appearances.

Having joined a Blackburn outfit currently lying third in the Championship, Zeefuik told RoversTV: “It feels really good to be here. We have a chance to go up to the Premier League and I want to come in and help the team achieve that.

“I need to work hard to get in the side and I really enjoy that challenge.

“The manager (Tony Mowbray) didn’t need to sell the club, he spoke about the team, the goals and it fitted so well with my own ambitions.

“He wasn’t hyping me but he knew all about me and made me feel wanted. I will work so hard for him and the team.”

Zeefuik becomes Rovers’ second signing of the transfer window, following fellow defender James Brown’s arrival from Drogheda United.