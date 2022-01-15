Search

15 Jan 2022

Lewis Alessandra makes Crawley pay penalty with late leveller for Carlisle

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Jan 2022

Lewis Alessandra’s dramatic stoppage-time equaliser secured battling Carlisle a point with a 1-1 draw against Crawley.

Ashley Nadesan seemingly fired the visitors to their first victory at Brunton Park since 2012.

But the striker, who spent two loan spells at the Cumbrian club, missed a second-half penalty to wrap up a fourth straight win for John Yems’ side and Alessandra punished him.

James Tilley rattled the woodwork with an early strike for Town.

Nadesan then pounced on a defensive mishap to coolly slot home in the 25th minute, the first goal Carlisle have conceded in 379 league minutes.

The Crawley striker was thwarted from close range by an excellent Mark Howard save moments before heading an effort over the bar on the stroke of half-time.

Jack Armer tripped Tilley up in the box before Nadesan woefully fired over the bar from 12 yards with 16 minutes to go.

Alessandra forced Glenn Morris into a great save before making amends with his late leveller.

